Vigil held in Montreal for Father Emmett ‘Pops’ Johns

More than 100 Montrealers were in attendance on Wednesday night at a vigil for Father Emmett Johns.

The founder of Dans la rue passed away on Saturday.

He was affectionately known as “Pops.”

“I never got to meet Pops, but what he created has affected my life so much,” Erin MacCoubrey, a volunteer with Dans la rue, said. “It’s bittersweet because his amazing life has ended, but it’s exciting because we have so many opportunities to continue on his legacy.”

Others in attendance could remember how much of an inspiration Pops was.

“My first conference I did with Pops and he was kind of a trigger, you know, one of those figures that crosses your path and you’re like, ‘Wow, I want to be like that guy,'” Benoit Langevin, Pierrefonds city councillor, said.

Langevin co-founded AJOI (Action Jeunesse de l’Ouest-de-l’Île), a West Island outreach organization.

“The man was so busy at work, on the ground, on the action,” Langevin said. “The guy wasn’t a committee guy, the guy was in the van, the guy was there, out there on the street.”

In attendance Wednesday was Quebec’s Premier Philippe Couillard and Montreal’s Mayor Valérie Plante.

A public viewing will be held at Montreal city hall on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26.

His funeral will take place on Jan. 27 at St. Patrick’s Basilica.