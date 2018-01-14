Father Emmett Johns, Dans la rue founder, dies at 89

The founder of Dans la rue, Father Emmett Johns, passed away Jan. 13 at the age of 89. Rev. Johns, affectionately known as “Pops,” was an important figure in the fight against homelessness in Montreal.

Johns, who was born in Montreal in April 1928, wanted to be a missionary in his youth. He was a priest for several years and served as chaplain at Douglas Hospital, a psychiatric institution. In 1999, he was named to the Order of Canada.

Johns started Dans la rue in 1988, at the age of 60, after feeling compelled to help the city’s homeless and at-risk youth.

To make his dream come true, Johns borrowed $10,000 from a Caisse Populaire and bought a used motor home, which he drove around the streets of Montreal, in an effort to reach out to the most vulnerable.

Today, Dans la rue, has more than 65 employees and 135 volunteers. The organization said its growth and evolution have always been guided by Johns’ “philosophy of dedication, empathy and respect.”

The news of his passing is being received with great sadness in the community. Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante praised his efforts, calling him a Montreal giant for his work and devotion.

C’est avec tristesse que j’accueille la nouvelle du décès de Pops. Un géant montréalais de la solidarité et de l’entraide vient de nous quitter. Mes pensées accompagnent sa famille et ses proches et tous ceux et celles qu’il a aidés au fil des ans. Merci pour tout. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) January 14, 2018

Dans la rue says the date of services in celebration of his life will be announced soon.

— With files from the Canadian Press