Canada
January 16, 2018 4:22 pm
Updated: January 16, 2018 4:29 pm

Vigil to be held Wednesday in honour of ‘Pops,’ a saviour to the homeless

By Web producer  Global News

Father Emmett Johns, known as Pops in Montreal, smiles at the end of a ceremony where he was decorated with the Ordre National du Quebec as a Grand Officer, on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2003, at the Quebec Legislature. A vigil we be held in his memory at Place Émilie-Gamelin on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
A vigil is scheduled to take place at Montreal’s Place Émilie-Gamelin on Wednesday evening at 5 p.m., to honour the memory of Father Emmett Johns — or “Pops” as he was affectionately called.

Pops was the founder of Dans la rue, and is being remembered as a giant in the fight against homelessness in the city.

Father Johns passed away on Jan. 13. He was 89.

Father Johns will lie in state at Montreal City Hall on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26, where members of the public are invited to extend their condolences.

A final tribute to Pops will be held on Jan. 27, at St. Patrick’s Basilica, details of which have yet to be made public.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is expected to attend all ceremonies. Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard is also expected to attend the vigil.

An online petition is calling for the Quebec government to give Father Johns the send-off he deserves with a state funeral.

WATCH BELOW: Sun Youth co-founder Sid Stevens spoke to Global’s Laura Casella about the legacy Pops leaves behind.

