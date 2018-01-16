Vigil to be held Wednesday in honour of ‘Pops,’ a saviour to the homeless

A vigil is scheduled to take place at Montreal’s Place Émilie-Gamelin on Wednesday evening at 5 p.m., to honour the memory of Father Emmett Johns — or “Pops” as he was affectionately called.

Pops was the founder of Dans la rue, and is being remembered as a giant in the fight against homelessness in the city.

Father Johns passed away on Jan. 13. He was 89.

WATCH: Remembering Pops

Father Johns will lie in state at Montreal City Hall on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26, where members of the public are invited to extend their condolences.

A final tribute to Pops will be held on Jan. 27, at St. Patrick’s Basilica, details of which have yet to be made public.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is expected to attend all ceremonies. Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard is also expected to attend the vigil.

An online petition is calling for the Quebec government to give Father Johns the send-off he deserves with a state funeral.

WATCH BELOW: Sun Youth co-founder Sid Stevens spoke to Global’s Laura Casella about the legacy Pops leaves behind.