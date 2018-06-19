Wildfire burning near Harrison Lake may have been sparked by firearm use
A A
Crews are battling a wildfire in the Harrison Lake area Tuesday.
B.C. Wildfire Service said Monday that crews were responding to a small but “very prominent fire” on the west side of the lake.
The fire is burning about 8.5 kilometres north of Harrison Hot Springs.
READ MORE: Okanagan heat wave increases wildfire risk
More than a dozen firefighters, two helicopters and an air tanker are battling the flames.
The fire is believed to be human-caused and may have been sparked by a firearm.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.