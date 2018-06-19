BC Wildfire

More
Weather
June 19, 2018 10:36 am
Updated: June 19, 2018 10:38 am

Wildfire burning near Harrison Lake may have been sparked by firearm use

By Online News Producer  Global News

The BC Wildfire Service provided this photo of the wildfire burning in the Harrison Lake area.

BC Wildfire Service Twitter
A A

Crews are battling a wildfire in the Harrison Lake area Tuesday.

B.C. Wildfire Service said Monday that crews were responding to a small but “very prominent fire” on the west side of the lake.

The fire is burning about 8.5 kilometres north of Harrison Hot Springs.

READ MORE: Okanagan heat wave increases wildfire risk

More than a dozen firefighters, two helicopters and an air tanker are battling the flames.

The fire is believed to be human-caused and may have been sparked by a firearm.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Wildfire
BC Wildfire Service
BC wildfires
Harrison Lake
harrison lake wildfire
Harrison wildfire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News