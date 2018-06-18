Project Daybreak recovers stolen motorcycles and trailer

Project Daybreak has led to the recovery of two stolen motorcycles and a trailer.

On Friday, shortly after 2:00 p.m., Hamilton Police BEAR and HEAT units were in the area of Head and Mill streets in Dundas, investigating criminal activity related to Project Daybreak.

Police conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was towing a suspected stolen trailer. Police arrested the driver and passenger. Located inside the trailer were two suspected stolen motorcycles.

As a result of this investigation, Tyler Waldschmidt, 32, from Hamilton, and David Peters, 38, from Simcoe, have both been charged with three counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Emidio Evangelista by calling 905-546-2991.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at crimestoppershamilton.com.