Project Daybreak nets drugs and stolen property in Grimsby

Hamilton Police have recovered over $20-thousand in drugs and $25-thousand in stolen property after executing a search warrant in Grimsby.

Just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 13, 2018, members of both the BEAR Unit and East End HEAT unit investigated stolen property and drug activity related to Project Daybreak in the area of Main Street and Arrowhead Lane .

As a result of the investigation, a 37 year old man was arrested and was found to be in possession of a quantity of meth, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.

Police then executed a search warrant at the home of the accused, where they located a larger quantity of drugs including crystal meth, cocaine and magic mushrooms.

In addition, police seized 10 firearms and a large quantity of stolen property, including a steel palm tree that had been reported to the media.

The accused, Gabe Sciarra, appeared in court Thursday and has been charged with:

CDSA 5(2)- Meth

CDSA 5(2)- Cocaine

CDSA 5(2)- Oxys

CDSA 5(2)- Psilocybin

Possession of Stolen Property over $5000 (bulk: over 100 recovered stolen items in excess of $25,000 in value)

Careless Storage of Firearms

Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Weapon x3

Possession of Loaded Firearm x2

If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime you are asked to contact Sergeant Jonathon CURTIS by calling 905-546-2447 or Detective Sergeant Emidio EVANGELISTA at 905.546.2991.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com