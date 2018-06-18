Traffic
June 18, 2018 12:45 pm
Updated: June 18, 2018 1:33 pm

Pilot walks away from small plane crash near Edmonton

A pilot was uninjured after the aircraft he was operating crashed into water in Leduc County, June 17, 2018.

Leduc RCMP, Courtesy
A pilot was fortunate Sunday to be uninjured in a crash involving the small plane he was operating.

Leduc RCMP said they received a call about the crash on a lake in Leduc County.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the pilot and lone occupant of the plane, who made it out safely.

A photo of the crash shows the aircraft upside down in the water.

A pilot was uninjured after the aircraft he was operating crashed into water in Leduc County, June 17, 2018.

Leduc RCMP, Courtesy

Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

No further details have been released.

