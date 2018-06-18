Pilot walks away from small plane crash near Edmonton

A pilot was fortunate Sunday to be uninjured in a crash involving the small plane he was operating.

Leduc RCMP said they received a call about the crash on a lake in Leduc County.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the pilot and lone occupant of the plane, who made it out safely.

A photo of the crash shows the aircraft upside down in the water.

Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

No further details have been released.