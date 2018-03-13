Pilot walks away unharmed after small plane crashes near Fort McMurray airport

The pilot of a small aircraft was able to walk away without a scratch after crashing their plane near the Fort McMurray International Airport over the weekend, according to the RCMP.

Police said officers were called to a reported plane crash near the airport at about 10 p.m. on Sunday night. In a news release issued on Tuesday, the RCMP said the plane, a Cessna 210A, had taken off from the airport and was expected to land there as well.

The pilot was forced to make an early landing because of mechanical issues. Police would not provide details about the pilot or exactly where they landed, except to say it was not on a runway. The pilot was the lone occupant of the aircraft.

The RCMP said its investigation into the incident is complete but that it could not say if the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) was investigating.

Global News has reached out to the TSB for more information and will update this story if the TSB responds.