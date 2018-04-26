Transportation Safety Board to release report into plane crash that killed 4, including Jim Prentice

The Transportation Safety Board is set to release its investigative report into a plane crash near Kelowna, B.C. in 2016 that killed four people, including former Alberta premier Jim Prentice.

The TSB will hold a news conference in Calgary at 10 a.m. MT Thursday to release the information.

The plane crash happened on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2016. The Cessna Citation 500 took off from Kelowna International Airport at 9:32 p.m. destined for Calgary/Springbank Airport.

The plane disappeared off the radar and crashed eight minutes later in Winfield, 11 kilometres away. Everyone on the plane — Prentice, pilot Jim Kruk, Dr. Ken Gellatly and Sheldon Reid — died.

The TSB said there were no emergency calls or signals. The aircraft was not equipped with, nor was it required to carry, a cockpit voice recorder or a flight data recorder.

At the time of the crash, TSB investigators said a lack of flight recordings were hampering their search for a cause. Lightweight flight recorders can capture everything from cockpit audio to flight data, which can be played back from one of three separate recordings on the device.

While the typical black boxes in airliners are used in big aircraft, a solution for smaller aircraft hasn’t been developed until recently.

Six months after the plane crash the TSB said it could take another year for the investigation to be complete.

The complex investigation included trying to reconstruct events leading up to the crash, sending pieces of the plane to a TSB lab in Ottawa for analysis and looking at drone footage from the scene. The pilot’s training, qualification, proficiency records and medical history were also part of the investigation.

With files from Reid Fiest, Global News.