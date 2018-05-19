One person in hospital after small plane crash on B.C.-Yukon border

One person is in hospital after a small plane crash Friday night on the B.C.-Yukon border.

The Join Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) says it was notified by an emergency locator signal from the downed plane around 8:45 p.m, near Liard River, about 300 kilometres northwest of Fort Nelson.

The JRCC says a Buffalo airplane and Cormorant helicopter were tasked to respond to the downed Cessna 206.

What was supposed to be your average day out doing compliance and enforcement over the long weekend quickly went into full gear as the Fort Nelson BCCOS are called in by the RCMP to assist with the search and rescue of a downed small aircraft last night. pic.twitter.com/oq5qQSvJVy — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) May 19, 2018

Maritimes Forces Pacific duty public affairs officer, Cpt. Jenn Jackson says the Buffalo arrived on scene after dark, and deployed flares before two search and a pair of rescue techs parachuted to the crash site.

“They located the one person who was on board, assessed, stabilized and prepared him for transport,” she told Global News.

Jackson says shortly after, a rescue helicopter arrived on site.

“When the Cormorant arrived, they were able to pick up the patient and transport him to Fort Nelson where he was transferred to emergency health services for ongoing care.”

The victim, the plane’s pilot, was the only person on board. The extent of their injuries, along with the ownership of the plane, remains unknown.