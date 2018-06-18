7-year-old cyclist hit by 2 cars after running red light

A seven-year-old girl escaped serious harm after he ran a red light in Kitchener and was struck by two cars.

Police said the incident occurred on Saturday at around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Elm Ridge Drive and Queens Boulevard.

The girl was headed north on Elm Ridge Drive when he ran a red light on his bicycle. He was hit by two vehicles which were travelling westbound on Queens Boulevard.

The child was taken to hospital in stable condition, police said. The drivers of the two vehicles were uninjured in the incident.

Police are reminding cyclists to obey the rules of the road.