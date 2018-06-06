Waterloo drivers behaving badly: Police issue 789 tickets in road safety week blitz
Waterloo police handed out nearly 800 traffic violations during Canada Road Safety Week.
Waterloo police said the seven-day campaign was focused on spotting behaviours that put drivers, passengers, pedestrians and other vulnerable road users at risk.
“We need motorists to understand that their behaviour on the road doesn’t just affect them,” Waterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin said in a statement. “It affects everyone they share the road with. It is vital that we all work together to keep our roads safe so we can save lives and reduce injuries.”
Included in the 789 violations were 294 aggressive driving charges and 17 seatbelt charges while 84 people were caught using a handheld device while driving.
A year earlier, the campaign saw 704 charges handed out. The biggest jump year-over-year was in motorists using a handheld device while driving as only 34 people were busted in 2017.
