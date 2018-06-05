Ontario’s police watchdog investigating after man hit by car during arrest in Kitchener
Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating after a suspect was injured while being arrested by Waterloo Regional Police officers in Kitchener on Tuesday.
According to a statement from Waterloo police, officers were attempting to arrest a man at around 12:30 p.m. on Weber Street East between Franklin Street and Fergus Avenue in connection with a stolen vehicle.
As officers were investigating, police said the suspect collided with a passing vehicle.
Waterloo police then notified the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) that the man was injured. The nature and extent of his injuries were not disclosed.
The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.
