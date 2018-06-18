Heat wave continues for B.C. as temperatures break records

The heat wave that rolled in across B.C. over the weekend is set to continue for the next few days.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madrigal says a “massive high-pressure ridge” that settled over the province brought sizzling temperatures to many areas.

Four record temperatures were broken on Sunday, including in Port Alberni, which hit 32.5 C and Lillooet, which hit 34 C.

Madryga says Lillooet was also the hottest place in B.C. on Sunday.

More of this heat will stick around until at least Wednesday.

Madryga says afternoon temperatures in the Lower Mainland will hit the mid-20s near the beaches and up to 32 C further inland.

This is about 10 degrees above average for the middle of June.

Madryga says clouds will begin to form over the mountains starting Tuesday afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms in the Interior by Wednesday.

In Metro Vancouver, afternoon temperatures will cool by several degrees starting Thursday.