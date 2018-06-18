Police identify victim, make arrest in double stabbing at east-end bar

Police say they have identified a victim and made an arrest in a fatal double-stabbing in Toronto’s east end on Saturday.

Police said 29-year-old Paul Spilchen died in the violent incident, while a second person remains in hospital.

A Toronto man, Michael MacKinnon, 42, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Sunday.

A police spokesperson told Global News on Saturday they were called to the Working Dog Saloon on St. Clair Avenue East and Midland Avenue around 2:05 a.m. with reports there had been a stabbing.

They said two men were found outside the bar with stab wounds and were transported to hospital. Spilchen succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The other victim, a 25-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital. There is no update on his condition.

MacKinnon’s first court appearance is set for 10 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.