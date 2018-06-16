One man dead after double-stabbing in Toronto’s east-end
Toronto police say one man is dead and another is in life-threatening condition after a double-stabbing at a bar overnight Saturday.
Officers said they were called to the Working Dog Saloon on St. Clair Avenue East around 2:05 a.m. with reports of a stabbing.
They said the two men had been found with stab wounds outside the bar and were transported to hospital.
Toronto paramedics confirmed they transported two men, one man in his 20s and another in his 30s, on an emergency run.
One of the victims succumbed to his injuries in hospital. The other man suffered life-threatening injuries but there has not been an update on his condition.
Police said they have no information on suspects. Homicide has taken over the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8577.
