June 18, 2018 8:24 am

Woman in critical condition after being trapped underwater at Stubbs Falls

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police were called to Stubbs Falls after receiving report of a trapped hiker.

A 26-year-old woman from St. Catharines is in critical condition after being pinned under a rock and submerged underwater at Stubbs Falls.

According to Huntsville OPP, on June 17 at around 5:30 p.m., OPP officers, Muskoka EMS and Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Rescue were called to Stubbs Falls in Huntsville after receiving a report that a hiker was trapped.

When they arrived at the scene, police learned a woman had been further up in the falls, but slipped and had been swept down with the fast running water. Officers found the woman caught under a large rock completely submerged underwater.

Police say emergency crews were able to pull the woman out from under the rock. She was transported to the Orillia Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Global News