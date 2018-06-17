RCMP looking for second suspect after Steinbach stabbing
One man is in custody and police are searching for another suspect following a stabbing in Steinbach.
RCMP were called to the 300 block of Hanover Street around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.
They found a 24-year-old man had been stabbed during an altercation with two other men.
The victim was brought to hospital but has since been released.
Police arrested 23-year-old Travis Daniel Nolin from Lorette, Man., and have a warrant to arrest 28-year-old Logan Antinozzi from Tolstoi, Man.
Both men face charges for aggravated assault and possessing weapons.
Anyone with information is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
