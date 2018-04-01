RCMP call deaths of father and son in Steinbach home suspicious

RCMP are investigating after finding a father and son dead in a Steinbach, Man. home.

Police were called to the house on Parkwood Cove around 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 31.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies of a 54-year-old man and his 25-year-old son.

RCMP said the deaths are considered suspicious, but police are not looking for any other suspects and say there’s no threat to public safety.

Steinbach RCMP, Major Crimes Services and the Forensic Identification Services are continuing the investigation.