June 17, 2018 12:02 pm

Collision near Innisfail claims life of 22-year-old man

One man is dead following a single vehicle collision near Innisfail.

A 22-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was driving left the highway east of Innisfail Sunday morning.

The man was traveling along Highway 590 when he lost control at Range Road 275, east of Innisfail.

The vehicle rolled several times and came to rest in the north ditch.

The man was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Global News