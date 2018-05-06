Two dead following collision involving motorcycle and truck east of Innisfail Saturday
A 35-year-old man and his 34-year-old female passenger have died after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a truck on Highway 590 and Range Road 260 east of Innisfail.
RCMP said a preliminary investigation revealed that the truck was traveling eastbound on the highway and was attempting to turn northbound on the range road when it collided with a westbound motorcycle.
The man driving the truck was not injured.
Traffic was re-routed for several hours.
Police continue to investigate.
