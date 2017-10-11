Canada
Innisfail man seriously injured after being hit by CP train

An Innisfail, Alta. man is in hospital after being hit by a CP train Tuesday night.

An Innisfail man was taken to hospital with “severe injuries” Tuesday night after being hit by a train at a rail crossing in Innisfail, Alta.

RCMP officers were called to the crossing just after 10 p.m. when the train crew reported hitting someone along the tracks.

A 47-year-old man was taken to Innisfail Hospital by ground ambulance, before being airlifted by STARS to a “major hospital,” according to a Wednesday news release.

The man is expected to survive.

The RCMP and the CP rail police continue to investigate.

