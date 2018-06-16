Lynn Valley residents open hearts and wallets for fire victims at annual fair

The crowds were out in force on Saturday, taking in the fun and sun at the annual Lynn Valley Days festival.

But this year’s event took place in the shadow of tragedy. Early Monday morning, a massive fire gutted Lynn Valley’s Mountain Village Garden Apartments complex.

The fire claimed the life of 50-year-old Narges Casnajad and her seven-year-old son, Sepehr.

Several other residents were sent to hospital and about 70 other people have been left homeless.

At Saturday’s event, volunteers were on hand collecting donations for the fire victims.

“With so much suffering going on over there, and such a tragedy,” one donor told Global News, “really, it’s horrible and unfortunate,”

The donations have been pouring in at such a pace that organizations helping the victims have had to tell people to stop bringing in clothing and household items.

“The amount of donations that we’ve been receiving is just absolutely incredible,” said Lynn Valley Lions Club president Eric Miura.

“Right off the bat we had both corporations and the public really generate so much interest in this thing and so much love and care. Currently, we’re just so overwhelmed with the amount of material items we’ve asked that that stop.”

Miura said that cash donations are still needed for the long road to recovery for displaced residents.

“It’s a wonderful problem to have, to have a community that’s this strong and this loving and caring about each other,” he said.

It’s unclear what will happen to the Mountain Village complex, as several other buildings in the area have already been redeveloped.

Mosaic Homes, which plans to redevelop nearby Emery Village, matched cash donations on site, and both Save On Foods and Safeway are doing the same at their Lynn Valley locations.