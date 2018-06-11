Two people dead following apartment fire in North Vancouver

An early morning apartment fire in North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley has claimed two lives early Monday.

A total of 16 people were taken to hospital, but the extent of their injuries is not clear at this time.

READ MORE: 4 suspicious fires in 3 weeks: North Vancouver RCMP try to identify persons of interest

In total, about 150 residents of the building on Emory Place were evacuated to a nearby Safeway.

The fire started at about 2:30 a.m. Monday. Someone reported hearing an explosion before the fire broke out but that has not been confirmed at this time.

It is not clear at this time how the blaze broke out.

Fire crews remain on scene at this time.