Vehicle thefts in Winnipeg up 54 per cent

Winnipeg Police say there has been a 54 per cent increase in stolen vehicles over the month of May, into June.

Most thefts occurred as a result of vehicles that were left running, stolen keys, or keys that had been left hidden inside vehicles, according to a press release.

READ MORE: AIR1 and K9 unit track stolen vehicle in Winnipeg

Police said these types of thefts are preventable and are reminding residents to never leave their vehicle unattended with the keys in the ignition, or in the vehicle at all, whether they are hidden or not.

Keys should even be hidden in your home or place of work, police said. This can prevent the theft of your vehicle if your home or workplace is broken into.