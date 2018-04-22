AIR1 and K9 unit track stolen vehicle in Winnipeg

The Winnipeg police used AIR1 and the K9 unit to chase suspects in a stolen car on Sunday night.

It started when a police officer noticed an SUV speeding shortly before midnight going westbound on Polson Avenue.

Officers tried to catch up to the vehicle as it turned northbound on McPhillips Street, but were unable to catch up, so the police helicopter was called in for back up. The helicopter spotted the stolen SUV but it eventually came to a stop and the occupants fled on foot near Sinclair Street.

Officers and the K9 unit chased three suspects and arrested 19-year-old Traedon Troy Cook, 20-year-old Travis Freddie Ducharme and a 25-year-old woman.

Police said the stolen vehicle was from a dealership on Portage Avenue and had been taken earlier this month. It had a stolen license plate attached to it.

Cook has been charged with possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000 and under $5,000, and failure to comply with a probation order.

Ducharme has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, three counts of theft under $5,000, driving while suspended, possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000 and under $5,000, and failure to comply with a probation order.