Cochrane fire by far worst blaze in nearly two decades: investigator

Cochrane fire crews are still trying to figure out how a massive condo fire started more than a week ago.

Investigators are still working at the scene of the massive two-alarm blaze on Fireside Boulevard in Cochrane, which happened on June 6, at around 2:18 a.m.

They pinpointed that the fire started in the basement of one of the condos under construction. However, the fire was so intense and so hot that it’s been impossible to find the source so far, according to officials.

Investigators have not determined if the fire is suspicious or accidental and said they could very well never figure out how it started.

“I’ve seen some fairly significant fires…for the actual damage to the homes, to the vehicles, to the properties, the people displaced out of their homes, this is by far the biggest one I’ve been part of and had to investigate,” 18 year fire investigator Lieutenant Jeff Avery, said.

A handful of homeowners were still evacuated as of Friday and may not be back in their homes for at least three weeks or potentially even longer.

A total of 62 homes were damage. More than 20 condo units under construction were destroyed.

Shane Mitchell’s home is across the street from where the blaze started but was still evacuated. He says all of his front windows were blown out, his siding is melted, there is damage to his roof and smoke damage throughout his home. Also, his brand new truck parked out front at the time of the blaze, was completely melted.

Mitchell woke up to fire crews busting down his door.

“I didn’t know what to think. The main thing was everything was fine,” Mitchell said. “Just anxious now to get things started, get those builders in and see when we’re going to get back into our home and see a new house eventually.”

Mitchell said it could be two months before he returns to his home.

Fire investigators are still asking the public for any pictures or videos and any new information that could provide vital clues to figuring what caused this devastating fire.

Developer La Vita Land said in a statement they are working with fire investigators “to gain a full understanding (of) what occurred, and move forward with solutions to address the damages.”