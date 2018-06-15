Vancouver police still seeking to ID 2nd man in pregnant woman’s shooting

The Vancouver police (VPD) have identified a vehicle, and one man has been arrested in connection with the targeted shooting of a 31-year-old pregnant woman on May 18.

But they’re still trying to identify a second person, who was seen walking with the man who’s been charged in connection with the shooting, police said in a Friday news release.

READ MORE: Vancouver police looking for 2nd person of interest in targeted shooting of pregnant woman

The police have identified a Nissan Altima that was stolen at the time that the incident happened. It was examined forensically and returned to its owner.

But investigators are still looking to identify a man who was seen on surveillance video walking with Carlton Stevens, the accused in the shooting.

Anyone who might have information about this person is asked to contact the VPD at (604) 717-2541 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Man arrested in Vancouver double shooting where woman lost unborn child

The shooting unfolded at around 6 a.m., at a home that’s located at the back of a print shop on Industrial Avenue close to Station Street.

Police found two people with gunshot wounds there — one of them was pregnant, and in her third trimester.

The baby didn’t survive the shooting and the mother was cared for in hospital.

Another victim, a 23-year-old man from Langley, was left with non-life-threatening injuries.