Vancouver police looking for 2nd person of interest in targeted shooting of pregnant woman

Vancouver police now say a second person of interest may have been involved in a targeted double shooting of a pregnant woman and a 23-year-old man on May 18.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify a person and a vehicle captured on security video in the area.

The suspect in the case, 37-year-old Carleton Stevens, was arrested on May 20 for the shooting of a 31-year-old pregnant woman and a 23-year-old man in an apartment on Industrial Avenue near Station Street.

The woman lost her unborn child and suffered serious injuries. The man received non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives now say a second man was with Stevens at the time of the shooting. It is not clear what role, if any, the man played in the case but investigators want to speak to him.

They have released security footage and photos of the car and the man, who is wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a white logo on the front. The second man has been described as Caucasian, 25 to 35 years old, five feet nine inches to five feet 11 inches tall, with short black hair and an average build. The vehicle appears to be a dark-coloured, four-door Nissan Altima with tinted windows.

“These types of investigations are very complex and can take time to fully investigate. It’s important that we hear from anyone who was there when the shooting happened,” says VPD’s Constable Jason Doucette. “We are asking the second man to come forward and speak with police. In the meantime, we are releasing this footage with the hopes of identifying him and locating the vehicle.”

Anyone who may have information about the person or vehicle in the security footage, or has information about this crime, is asked to call investigators at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Stevens appeared in court Friday. He remains in a wheelchair as he was taken down by a VPD dog during his arrest.

He did not say anything in court.

His case has now been put over to June 15.