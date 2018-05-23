Video shows arrest of suspect in Vancouver double shooting that claimed life of unborn child

Amanda Lemire had just left a family barbecue on Sunday when she witnessed a man being arrested.

The suspect who was considered armed and dangerous had been on the run for two days before he was taken down by a Vancouver police canine unit in Surrey.

“It was quick. It was in the middle of the day [on] a very busy street,” Lemire said. “It just shows the importance of getting that individual. They did a great job.”

Thirty-seven-year-old Carleton Stevens is now facing two charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a violent double shooting at a print shop in Vancouver on Friday.

Once in custody, Stevens was sent to hospital under police guard for a medical assessment and treatment for dog bites.

The takedown came after a 31-year-old pregnant woman and her friend — a 23-year-old man — were shot. They both survived but the unborn child did not.

Witnesses told Global News the mother-to-be had recently broken up with her ex.

Details have emerged about the suspect’s criminal past. According to 2004 media reports, Stevens was sentenced to eight years in prison after he was found guilty of stabbing his ex-girlfriend in the neck because she left him.

The suspect remains in custody. His next court appearance is June 1.