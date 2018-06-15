Women in construction building a better community

“If you want the job done right, get a woman to do it.”

So say some of the participants from this year’s Habitat for Humanity fundraiser called Woman’s Build. This is the fifth year it has been put on by the CEO or the Durham Habitat for Humanity, Mary Bone.

“The women come to build. They pay $250 to participate and that all goes towards building homes,” said Bone.

Over the four days they expect more than 200 women to participate, which would see over $50,000 raised.

Besides the women who have come to build, the families who will eventually move into these homes are also helping out.

Opal Johnson, who has already moved into her Habitat home, was not living in the greatest conditions. At the time she was “living in an unfinished basement with four kids.” Now, Ms. Johnson is grateful that an organization like Habitat for Humanity came along.

She is now able to raise her family in a safe and comfortable environment. Holding back tears, she says her kids “have a yard to play in and have a nice place they can invite their friends to.”

With all the hammering, cutting, and digging that will be going on over the weekend, organizers say that the holes that they make in the dirt will leave a mark on the community forever.