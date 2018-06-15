Drivers beware: major Vancouver road closures, construction this weekend

If you’re planning on driving anywhere in Vancouver this weekend, you’ll want to make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time to get there.

With a number of community events in the calendar and ongoing roadwork around the city, heavy traffic is expected.

From 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday, East Broadway will be closed from Commercial Drive to Victoria Drive while crews remove a temporary work platform that was used to build a new platform at the SkyTrain station.

The work also includes sidewalk repairs and 99 B-Line stop upgrades, and pedestrian access on the North side of Broadway will be closed. TransLink says bus service will be maintained throughout the closures, but passengers will be affected.

Drivers should also be prepared for a full eastbound closure of the same stretch of Broadway from 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 17 to 5 a.m. on Monday, June 18, and a full westbound closure of that stretch of road from 11 p.m. Monday, June 18 to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, June 19.

The city is also closing the southbound curb lane on the Cambie Street Bridge this weekend as a part of ongoing improvements.

And 10th Avenue from Oak Street to Willow Street will be closed from Friday night at 7 p.m. to Saturday morning at 5 a.m., then closed again from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday for repaving as a part of upgrades to the health precinct.

On Saturday, Denman Street will be completely closed from Davie to Robson Street from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the West End Car Free Day.

Kingsway will also have a southbound lane closed at East 11th Avenue on Saturday for utility work.

And the B.C. Lions host their home-opener at 7 p.m. Saturday night, which will also likely mean higher traffic and congestion on the SkyTrain in the area.

On both Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Quebec Street from East 2nd Avenue to Terminal Avenue will be closed for paving. 1st Avenue from Main Street to Quebec Street will also be closed.

On Sunday, Main Street will be closed from East Broadway to East 33rd Avenue from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for Mount Pleasant’s Car Free Day event.

There are also multiple traffic restrictions due to road work on Sunday:

Road work on Seymour Street from Drake to Robson Street: Seymour Street reduced to two lanes northbound (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

Road work on West 41 st Avenue from Oak to Granville Street: One lane each direction retained on West 41 st Avenue (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

On the bright side, motorists headed to the North Shore won’t have to grapple with closures on the Lions Gate Bridge.

Scheduled weekend construction on the span has been postponed due to the number of community events on the schedule.

The work comes ahead of what looks to be a challenging summer for Metro Vancouver drivers.

East 1st Avenue will be completely closed between Clark Drive and Nanaimo Street from July 3 to the end of August, while Fortis BC upgrades its natural gas line.

Later in the summer, the same project will require lane closures along a long stretch of the Lougheed Highway in Burnaby from Madison Avenue to Delta Avenue.

Click here for up-to-date road closure information and click here for up-to-date TransLink service impact information.

— With files form Neetu Garcha