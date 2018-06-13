Seasonal changes might be coming to your TransLink commute

A few service changes are set for TransLink’s Millennium Line and certain bus routes by June 25.

TransLink Spokesperson Chris Bryan says the summer changes are due to students are going on break, and tourists are coming to town.

READ MORE: Transit fares going up across Metro Vancouver on Canada Day

“We’re providing additional service on a few routes such as the 319 in Surrey-North Delta area, the 20 Victoria bus downtown and the 44 UBC to downtown express.”

If you take the Millennium Line, expect a different boarding platform at Lougheed Town Centre Station.

READ MORE: TransLink pausing Morgan Freeman voice announcements following serious allegations against him

“Previously, if you were heading out towards the Tri-Cities, you would be doing it on the platform closest to Lougheed Town Centre mall and now you’re going to be doing that on the other side, and the other direction heading back towards VCC-Clarke, you’re going to switch platforms,” he said.

“Anybody whose boarded the train in that area will know it’s kind of unusual there’s quite a few changes… this will actually make a lot more intuitive sense to people and over the long term — it’s better for us as well, it results in fewer delays.”

READ MORE: TransLink unveils plans for phase two of transit expansion

Bryan says the letter “C” will be phased out from the names of its community shuttle routes as well.