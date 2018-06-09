Have ideas to improve Vancouver’s transportation system? TransLink wants to hear from you

TransLink is putting out an open call to the public for ideas to improve the region’s transportation system and how users integrate different services.

TransLink’s strategic planning director Andrew McCurran says governments don’t always have the best solutions.

“What we’re trying to do is, instead of pretending that, you know, we as government have all of the best ideas internally, and then going out to the market or the public with specific solutions that we’ve got well detailed in advance, this is really an attempt to be more collaborative.”

The company says it’s an opportunity for individuals, companies, non-profits, non-governmental organizations and academic institutions to partner with it on new mobility initiatives.

Calls for ideas are planned to take place two times a year, and each will have a different theme.

This round’s theme is “seamless mobility.”

“With the pace of technological changes happening today in the transportation world, it is important for TransLink to have a process to keep up with the latest developments and to incorporate the worthwhile ideas. I applaud TransLink on the launch of their first Open Innovation Call – this is a big step forward towards more collaboration between industry, entrepreneurs, academics and government,” says Sean Simpson, the director of information technology for the City of Surrey.

You can send you ideas online through TransLink’s website – your idea will be reviewed by a panel.

McCurran says standout ideas may have the opportunity to use TransLink’s resources to develop or test an idea.

The deadline for submissions is at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 16.