From road closures to SkyTrain and bridge upgrades: expect heavy traffic, delays in Vancouver this weekend

Vancouver drivers, take note: from road closures to SkyTrain station and bridge upgrades, there are several traffic changes this weekend that could impact your commute.

As crews complete renovations, including repainting lane lines, motorists are being advised to allow extra time and to expect heavy traffic volumes and delays on the Lions Gate Bridge this weekend.

The work will continue overnight this weekend, leading to the following closures:

One lane, open in each direction – 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturday, June 16, 2018

Single-lane, alternating traffic – 10:30 p.m., Saturday, June 16, 2018, to 8:30 a.m., Sunday, June 17, 2018

There will be single-lane alternating traffic starting late in the evening, officials said, to give traffic time to disperse after the B.C. Lions game.

READ MORE: 11 blocks of East 1st Ave. will be closed in both directions for 10 weeks this summer

Travellers are being encouraged to use the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge as an alternative route. The sidewalk on the bridge will remain open for foot traffic and cyclists.

Click here for up-to-date traffic information or follow @DriveBC on Twitter.

Meanwhile, construction at the busiest station on the TransLink network is ramping up, requiring area road closures this weekend and into next week.

East Broadway between Commercial and Victoria Drives will be entirely closed as of 9 p.m. Friday, June 15 to 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 17 as crews remove the temporary work platform used to build the new overhead walkway at the station.

TransLink said the work also involves sidewalk repairs and the installation of a new 99 B-Line canopy and queuing system.

READ MORE: Seasonal changes might be coming to your TransLink commute

Drivers should also be prepared for a full eastbound closure of the same stretch of Broadway from 11 p.m. on June 17 to 5 a.m. on June 18 and a full westbound closure of that stretch of road from 11 p.m. June 18 to 5 a.m. on June 19.

Pedestrians will also be affected as pedestrian access on the north side of the stretch of Broadway will be closed.

Bus service will be maintained throughout the road closures, TransLink said, but bus passengers will be impacted.

TransLink said signs and extra staff will be available to help passengers manage the changes, which include the westbound 9 and 99 bus stops moving to a new permanent location outside the Commercial-Broadway station.

Click here for up-to-date road closure information and click here for up-to-date service impact information.

And if you think traffic on East 1st Avenue is already bad during peak hours, it’s expected to get worse this summer.

Fortis B.C. will be closing a number of blocks in both directions to replace a section of the gas line.

East 1st Avenue is expected to be fully closed between Clark and Nanaimo from mid-June through August. With more closures expected between Nanaimo and Boundary later in the year.

~ With files from Estefania Duran