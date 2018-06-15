2018 Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame class to be inducted over the weekend

The Canadian baseball hall of fame will induct this year’s hall of fame class Saturday.

Household names Pedro Martinez and Lloyd Moseby are two of the three inductees. Unfortunately, Martinez won’t be able to attend the event.

“He’s had some personal medical issues that have come up and his doctors have advised him no travelling for the next few days. So that takes him out of this weekend,” said Scott Crawford, director of operations for the Hall of Fame.

“We’re still going to honour him, but unfortunately Pedro won’t be here,” he said.

Moseby will be there and so will a third inductee, Canada’s foremost baseball historian, William Humber.

“If you go to the history of Canadian baseball, you’ll find his name all over, with the history book he’s written, the stories he’s told, the documents he’s been involved with,” Crawford said.

“He’s who we ask when we don’t know the answer about something in baseball history. He’s the man.”

The four-day event has grown substantially over the years, Crawford said.

Festivities started Thursday evening in Toronto. Friday is the 22nd annual celebrity golf classic in St. Marys.

The induction ceremony takes place on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Hall of Fame grounds in St. Marys.