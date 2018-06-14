Toronto Raptors

June 14, 2018 3:02 pm
Updated: June 14, 2018 3:03 pm

Nick Nurse takes over as Toronto Raptors head coach 

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: The Toronto Raptors have promoted Nick Nurse to head coach of the team after they fired Dwane Casey shortly after the season ended.

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors officially unveiled Nick Nurse on Thursday as their new head coach.

The former Raptors’ assistant takes over from Dwane Casey, who was fired after Toronto was swept by Cleveland in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Toronto won a club-record 59 games last year and finished atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Nurse, 50, becomes the ninth head coach in franchise history and spent the last five seasons as an assistant with the club.

Before arriving in Toronto, Nurse spent six seasons in the NBA G League as head coach for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (2011-13) and the Iowa Energy (2007-11).

He posted a 183-117 (.610) regular-season record, which ranks second all-time in NBA G League history for most wins.

Nurse also has the most playoff victories in the league’s history with a 15-6 (.714) record and was the only coach to lead two different teams to an NBA G League title.

