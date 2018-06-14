Crime
June 14, 2018 2:42 pm
Updated: June 14, 2018 2:52 pm

N.B. man charged with dangerous driving and evading police

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

A 21-year-old New Brunswick man is facing various charges, including assaulting a police officer with a weapon and dangerous driving.

File / Global News
A A
RCMP say a Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, N.B., man has been charged with multiple offences, including driving while prohibited and attempting to evade police.Richibucto RCMP said the 21-year-old failed to stop for police and abandoned his vehicle, before taking off on foot along an ATV trail on Tuesday night.Officers were able to arrest the man at around 10 p.m.

READ: New Brunswick RCMP tow 10 vehicles, issue 130 tickets in traffic blitz

Joel Gray has been charged with assaulting a police officer with a weapon, dangerous driving, evading police, public mischief and driving while prohibited.

He appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Wednesday and has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on Friday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Dangerous Driving
driving while prohibited
Evade Police
Evading Police
Joel Gray
NB RCMP
New Brunswick
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News