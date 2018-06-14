N.B. man charged with dangerous driving and evading police

READ: New Brunswick RCMP tow 10 vehicles, issue 130 tickets in traffic blitz
Joel Gray has been charged with assaulting a police officer with a weapon, dangerous driving, evading police, public mischief and driving while prohibited.
He appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Wednesday and has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on Friday.
