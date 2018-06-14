Surrey RCMP investigating stabbing inside entrance to Sheraton hotel

Surrey RCMP is investigating a stabbing early Thursday morning that occurred just inside the entrance to the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel.

Police say just after 5:30 a.m., Surrey RCMP were called to a report of a stabbing.

The victim, who has not been identified, received serious injuries and was sent to a local hospital.

More than a dozen police cars blocked off the entrance to the hotel, and the area is blocked off with crime scene tape.

Police say they do not have a suspect in custody.