June 14, 2018 12:16 pm
Updated: June 14, 2018 12:46 pm

Surrey RCMP investigating stabbing inside entrance to Sheraton hotel

By Online News Producer  Global News

One person is in hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing inside the Sheraton Guildford Hotel. Paul Haysom reports.

Surrey RCMP is investigating a stabbing early Thursday morning that occurred just inside the entrance to the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel.

Police say just after 5:30 a.m., Surrey RCMP were called to a report of a stabbing.

The victim, who has not been identified, received serious injuries and was sent to a local hospital.

More than a dozen police cars blocked off the entrance to the hotel, and the area is blocked off with crime scene tape.

Police say they do not have a suspect in custody.

