Surrey RCMP investigating stabbing inside entrance to Sheraton hotel
Surrey RCMP is investigating a stabbing early Thursday morning that occurred just inside the entrance to the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel.
Police say just after 5:30 a.m., Surrey RCMP were called to a report of a stabbing.
The victim, who has not been identified, received serious injuries and was sent to a local hospital.
More than a dozen police cars blocked off the entrance to the hotel, and the area is blocked off with crime scene tape.
Police say they do not have a suspect in custody.
