Canada
June 14, 2018 12:09 pm

Hélène Campbell to receive key to the city of Ottawa

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

WATCH: Double lung transplant recipient and organ donation champion talks about how her life has changed since the transplant and how grateful she is to her donor and their family (originally aired Thu, Nov 27, 2014).

A A

Organ transplant advocate Hélène Campbell will receive the key to the city from Mayor Jim Watson in a ceremony Thursday evening recognizing her work in spreading awareness for organ donation.

Campbell came to prominence in 2011 when she began documenting her need for a lung transplant on social media through the hashtag #BeAnOrganDonor. Campbell underwent a double-lung transplant in 2012.

READ MORE: Governor General awards Hélène Campbell for organ donation campaign

She’s attracted support from thousands of people throughout her advocacy and has even appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show.

This isn’t the first honour Campbell has garnered for her work. She received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012 from Prime Minister Stephen Harper and the city has named a street after her in her home neighbourhood of Barrhaven.

The ceremony will be held at city hall at 7 p.m. Thursday June 14.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barrhaven
Helene Campbell
Jim Watson
Key To The City
lung transplant
Organ Donation
ottawa city hall
Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News