Hélène Campbell to receive key to the city of Ottawa

Organ transplant advocate Hélène Campbell will receive the key to the city from Mayor Jim Watson in a ceremony Thursday evening recognizing her work in spreading awareness for organ donation.

Campbell came to prominence in 2011 when she began documenting her need for a lung transplant on social media through the hashtag #BeAnOrganDonor. Campbell underwent a double-lung transplant in 2012.

She’s attracted support from thousands of people throughout her advocacy and has even appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show.

This isn’t the first honour Campbell has garnered for her work. She received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012 from Prime Minister Stephen Harper and the city has named a street after her in her home neighbourhood of Barrhaven.

The ceremony will be held at city hall at 7 p.m. Thursday June 14.