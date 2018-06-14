Politics
June 14, 2018 10:59 am
Updated: June 14, 2018 11:10 am

New York files lawsuit against Donald Trump, accusing his charity of engaging in ‘persistent illegal conduct’

By Staff The Associated Press

U.S. President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump walk on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C.

Carlos Barria/Reuters
New York’s attorney general says President Donald Trump‘s foundation served as a personal piggy bank for his businesses, legal bills and presidential campaign.

Democratic Attorney General Barbara Underwood filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the foundation and its directors, Trump and his children Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump. The suit seeks $2.8 million in restitution and the dissolution of the foundation.

Underwood says the foundation illegally helped support the Republican’s campaign by raising money at a nationally televised fundraiser in January 2016, then allowing campaign staffers to dictate how the money was spent in grants.

