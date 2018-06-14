Police arrest suspect accused of stealing vehicle with a dog inside
A 32-year-old man from Barrie is facing charges after a car containing a dog was stolen from a gas station in the city.
According to the Barrie police, the incident occurred on May 30 at approximately 6:45 p.m., when a man was pumping gas at an Ultramar on Anne Street South in the city.
Police say that when the victim went inside to pay for the gas, another man got into the vehicle and sped off with the man’s dog sitting in the rear seat.
Officers searched the area; however, it was the victim who ultimately located the vehicle at around 1 a.m., in the Robert Street and Dufferin Street area. Police say the dog was found unharmed, and was still sitting in the back of the car with the windows down when his owner arrived.
According to police, when the car was recovered, the victim noticed that several items had been taken, including his ID, bank cards and a variety of tools valued at over $1,000 which he used for work.
With the help of surveillance footage, officers were able to identify and arrest the 32-year-old man, and have charged him with theft of a motor vehicle.
