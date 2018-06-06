Barrie police search for suspect accused of stealing vehicle with dog inside

Barrie police are looking for assistance in identifying a suspect after a vehicle containing a dog was stolen from a gas station.

According to police, on May 30 at approximately 6:45 p.m., a man was pumping gas at an Ultramar on Anne Street South in the city.

Police say when the victim went inside to pay for the gas, another man got into the vehicle and sped off with the man’s dog sitting in the rear seat.

Officers searched the area, however, it was the victim who ultimately located the vehicle at around 1 a.m., in the Robert Street and Dufferin Street area.

Police say the dog was unharmed, and was still sitting in the back of the car with the windows down when his owner arrived.

According to police, the victim noticed that several items had been taken from the vehicle, including his ID, bank cards and a variety of tools valued at over $1,000 which he used for work.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect. They have described him as a man, approximately five-feet-seven-inches tall, with a slender build. Police believe the man is in his mid-20s.

Police say at the time of the alleged theft, the man was wearing a navy blue Adidas baseball hat, a dark green T-shirt with “BUFFALO” written on the front, camouflage shorts and black Under Armour flip flops.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They are asking anyone who may have information to please contact Const. A. Tombs of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2794 or atombs@barriepolice.ca. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.p3tips.com.