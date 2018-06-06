Crime
Orillia OPP seeking assistance locating missing teen

Orillia OPP are seeking the public's assistance locating 15-year-old Hailey Bosch, last seen in Orillia.

Orillia OPP are seeking the public’s assistance locating 15-year-old Hailey Bosch, who has been missing from the north end of Orillia since Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Bosh was last seen in Orillia at approximately 12 p.m. on June 5.

Police have described Bosch as a female, approximately five feet one inch tall, weighing around 110 pounds. She has long blonde hair possibly worn in a bun.

She was last seen wearing pink Vans shoes and carrying a large black leather purse.

Police say she is known to frequent the city of Barrie.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Bosch’s whereabouts to please contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

