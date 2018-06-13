Saskatoon weather outlook: unsettled Thursday, seasonal conditions for final weekend of spring

A chance of rain on Thursday followed by very seasonal weather through the weekend.

Saskatoon Forecast

Wednesday

The day began with a slight breeze, a nice break from whipping winds in the earlier part of the week. Sustained wind speeds of 20 km/h this afternoon, and gusting to 40 km/h.

Although it's breezy it feels calm in comparison to the last couple days. Wind speeds in Saskatoon are currently 22 kms/h.

PS. I'm filing in for @PQuinlanGlobal, hence the weather tweets ahead.#yxe #SkWeather #SaskStorm #SkyTracker pic.twitter.com/yS0s1VzpjY — Wendy Winiewski (@WendyWGlobal) June 13, 2018

Clouds will decrease throughout the day, reaching a high in the mid 20’s this afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Clear this evening but clouds will build after midnight and with that, there’s a 30 per cent chance of overnight showers.

Overnight tonight #yxe will drop back to 12 with a 30% chance of showers. Lots of sporadic showers lately across #sask.#SkStorm #SkyTracker pic.twitter.com/MpJefkbhXy — Wendy Winiewski (@WendyWGlobal) June 13, 2018

Thursday

Possible showers overnight make way for an unsettled day Thursday. An unpredictable system will track across the province and may bring rain to Saskatoon with a 60 per cent chance of showers for the afternoon.

A shot on our futurecast of Thursday afternoon. Do you think Saskatoon will sneak between these rain systems? We're forecast for a 60% chance of showers in the afternoon.#yxe #SkWeather #SaskStorm #SkyTracker pic.twitter.com/jWA15pyjWk — Wendy Winiewski (@WendyWGlobal) June 13, 2018

The risk of showers continues into the evening and temperatures will drop back to low double digits.

Friday

You can expect clear skies and sunshine Friday with a high in the low 20’s and that will set the tone for the weekend.

Weekend Outlook

The final weekend of spring can be characterized as seasonal. Normal daytime highs at this time of year are 23 and normal overnight lows are 11 – both of which are on par for Saturday and Sunday. Expect sunshine, very little cloud cover and temperatures in the low 20’s both days.

7 day forecast is looking pretty "normal". The average daily high at this time of year is 23 and the average daily low is 11.#yxe #SkyTracker #SaskWeather pic.twitter.com/aTOxdgEsXN — Wendy Winiewski (@WendyWGlobal) June 13, 2018

