Saskatoon weather outlook: unsettled Thursday, seasonal conditions for final weekend of spring

A chance of rain on Thursday followed by very seasonal weather through the weekend.
Wednesday
The day began with a slight breeze, a nice break from whipping winds in the earlier part of the week. Sustained wind speeds of 20 km/h this afternoon, and gusting to 40 km/h.
Clouds will decrease throughout the day, reaching a high in the mid 20’s this afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Clear this evening but clouds will build after midnight and with that, there’s a 30 per cent chance of overnight showers.
Thursday
Possible showers overnight make way for an unsettled day Thursday. An unpredictable system will track across the province and may bring rain to Saskatoon with a 60 per cent chance of showers for the afternoon.
The risk of showers continues into the evening and temperatures will drop back to low double digits.
Friday
You can expect clear skies and sunshine Friday with a high in the low 20’s and that will set the tone for the weekend.
Weekend Outlook
The final weekend of spring can be characterized as seasonal. Normal daytime highs at this time of year are 23 and normal overnight lows are 11 – both of which are on par for Saturday and Sunday. Expect sunshine, very little cloud cover and temperatures in the low 20’s both days.
Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.
Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast is right here: a daily forecast package you can’t find anywhere else!
For weather on the go download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.