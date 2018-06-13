Police release image of pickup truck involved in fatal hit-and-run in northwest Toronto

Toronto police have released a new security camera image of a grey pickup truck they say was involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 50-year-old woman in the city’s northwest end.

Police said they were called to the Dufferin Street and Briar Hill Avenue area, north of Eglinton Avenue West, at around 3 p.m. on Monday.

The woman, identified by family members as Isabel Soria, was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. She later died of her injuries.

Police said the vehicle is described as a grey four-door Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Authorities said the right front tire and rim assembly on the vehicle have been replaced and was using a spare tire replacement.

Police are asking any body shop, or parts supplier, who have recently been contacted for replacement tires or rims for a Dodge Ram pickup truck to come forward.

Soria’s cousin Edna Mendoza told Global News on Tuesday that the victim has lived in Canada for 18 years and that her husband had moved here from the Philippines just a year ago. They lived just steps away from where she was fatally struck.

Police said officers are looking for a male driver, who is believed to be in his 30s, and was last seen wearing a construction vest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.

VIDEO: Toronto police release surveillance video of hit-and-run vehicle in northwest Toronto

— With a file from Jessica Patton and Nick Westoll