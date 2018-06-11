Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in northwest Toronto

A female pedestrian has died after Toronto police say she was struck by a pick-up truck.

Toronto police and paramedics said they were called to the Dufferin Street and Briar Hill Avenue area, north of Eglinton Avenue West, at around 3 p.m. on Monday.

Police said the woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. She later died of her injuries.

Mato Roncevic was sitting in his backyard when he heard a man screaming around 3 pm. The man said his wife had been struck by a vehicle that fled NB on Dufferin St. He says the victim’s glasses and shoes were lying on the street @TrafficServices pic.twitter.com/QVjF5N7H2k — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) June 11, 2018

Police said officers are looking for a male driver, who is believed to be in his 30s, and was last seen wearing a construction vest.

The truck was described by witnesses as being a silver Ford F150, police said.

Dufferin Street was closed between Briar Hill and Wingold avenues as investigators collected evidence.