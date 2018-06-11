Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in northwest Toronto
A female pedestrian has died after Toronto police say she was struck by a pick-up truck.
Toronto police and paramedics said they were called to the Dufferin Street and Briar Hill Avenue area, north of Eglinton Avenue West, at around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police said the woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. She later died of her injuries.
Police said officers are looking for a male driver, who is believed to be in his 30s, and was last seen wearing a construction vest.
The truck was described by witnesses as being a silver Ford F150, police said.
Dufferin Street was closed between Briar Hill and Wingold avenues as investigators collected evidence.
