June 11, 2018 4:27 pm
Updated: June 11, 2018 6:20 pm

Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in northwest Toronto

A female pedestrian has died after she was struck by a truck in the Dufferin Street and Briar Hill Avenue area.

A female pedestrian has died after Toronto police say she was struck by a pick-up truck.

Toronto police and paramedics said they were called to the Dufferin Street and Briar Hill Avenue area, north of Eglinton Avenue West, at around 3 p.m. on Monday.

Police said the woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. She later died of her injuries.

Police said officers are looking for a male driver, who is believed to be in his 30s, and was last seen wearing a construction vest.

The truck was described by witnesses as being a silver Ford F150, police said.

Dufferin Street was closed between Briar Hill and Wingold avenues as investigators collected evidence.

