Female cyclist dies after being hit by truck in the Annex

A female cyclist has died after she was struck by a truck near the University of Toronto St. George campus in Toronto’s Annex neighbourhood late Tuesday morning.

Emergency services responded to a call about a cyclist struck around noon at St. George and Bloor Streets.

Toronto police said the woman was without vital signs and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified. It is unclear at this time what caused the collision.

Bloor is closed from Huron Street to Devonshire Place and St. George is closed from Prince George Avenue to Sussex Avenue as police investigate.