Bill Kelly: Canada is trapped In Donald Trump’s alternative universe

It boggles the mind to realize the bizarre circumstance in which we find ourselves these days.

Canada, a nation that fought side by side with Americans, when they eventually joined the battle in the Second World War, a nation that offered safe harbour to American travelers in the hours and days after 9/11, and a nation that fought and died alongside Americans to defeat ISIS, has been declared a threat to American security by Donald Trump.

WATCH: Trump widely denounced for slamming Canada

It’s as if everything has been turned upside down and we are living in the alternative universe that Trump has created.

In Trump’s universe, facts are lies and truth is fiction, friends have become enemies and murderous dictators are embraced and admired.

It’s a universe in which the President rejects information and advice from experts and instead, seeks counsel from the talking heads on Fox News.

WATCH: Former Trump deputy says Canada will ‘regret’ angering President Donald Trump

It was only a matter of time before Canada would fall prey to Trump’s tempestuous behavior, and it’s cold comfort that we’re not the first ally to be attacked, nor will we be the last.

Trump’s antics have actually brought us closer together as Canadians, and with the outpouring of support from Americans of both political stripes, it has strengthened the bond between our two nations.

WATCH: Doug Ford says he stands ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with Justin Trudeau following Trump tirade

These are dark days, to be sure, but we’ve overcome adversity before, and we, and our American neighbours will overcome this nightmare that is Donald Trump.

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.