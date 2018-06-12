Cyclist struck by vehicle on Markham road dies in hospital

York Regional Police say a male cyclist has died after he was struck by a vehicle while riding on a rural road in Markham on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson told Global News that officers and paramedics were called to Elgin Mills Road East, east of Kennedy Road, at around 5:40 p.m.

The spokesperson said the cyclist, who is believed to be in his 40s, was taken to hospital in serious condition. The man later died in hospital.

Elgin Mills Rd in Markham between Kennedy and Mccowan closed due to a serious accident. — YRP Duty Office (@YRPDutyOffice) June 12, 2018

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The major collision investigation unit was called in to take over the investigation.

Elgin Mills Road East was closed between Kennedy and McCowan roads as investigators gathered evidence.

The collision in Markham is the second fatal incident in the GTA involving a cyclist.

Also on Tuesday, a 58-year-old woman was struck while riding in downtown Toronto’s Annex neighbourhood. She died at the scene.